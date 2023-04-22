UPDATE: 4:21 P.M. – All clear has been given by the Weatherford Fire Department. The latest Facebook post say’s, “ All Weatherford High School buildings have now been cleared. This incident appears to be a hoax and the investigation will be ongoing. Any residents are now clear to return to the area. THANK YOU! .”

ORIGINAL STORY

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Weatherford Fire Department is asking residents to voluntarily evacuate due to a potential bomb threat.

According to the Weatherford Fire Department Facebook page, “We are asking for VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS or SHELTER IN PLACE for residents in the area from Grandview to Lark and Davis to Lawter for a POTENTIAL BOMB THREAT. “ WE WILL MAKE UPDATES AS INFORMATION IS GATHERED.”

Weatherford Fire Department’s latest update says,

“ The threat is still on going and as of 3:50 law enforcement are still searching the buildings and nothing has been “cleared” or called safe. .”

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.