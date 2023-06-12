OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City metro Target locations were not the only city or company targeted Saturday by a bomb threat.

News 4 received the threat in an email at 4:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. KFOR shared the email with Oklahoma City police who forwarded the threat to the United States Joint Terrorism Task Forces to investigate.

Shoppers were confused by the chaos caused by the bomb threat Saturday.

“There’s something going on, but they’re not telling us,” said one customer who was not allowed inside a metro Target.

Seven store locations were mentioned in the email, which also stated “time is ticking” and said two metro locations have “bombs in them.”

At the same time News 4 received the email, our sister station KLFY in Lafayette, Louisiana, also found a similar email in its inbox.

“There was an active threat at both Target locations in Lafayette. We sent officers to each location,” said Cpl. Ken Handy, with the Lafayette Police Department. “We responded to both locations, along with the fire department as well.”

Target stores in Louisiana and Oklahoma City were cleared and no bombs were found.

News 4 also obtained unverified emails, reportedly sent by the same sender, that also made threats towards Anheuser-Busch, Dylan Mulvaney, and Kohl’s on the same day as the Target bomb threats.

Some of the warnings claim to be in response to Target’s launch of an LGBTQIA+ collection for Pride Month, which is something the company has supported for years.

Target stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah have also received bomb threats in recent weeks, which prompted the company to send this statement saying, “we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

The company said it was “moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month.”

Two of the Oklahoma City Target locations News 4 visited Monday still prominently displayed its Pride gear.

The bomb threat email also mentioned the date of the Oklahoma City Bombing, April 19, 1995. The National Memorial Museum sent KFOR this statement Monday saying, “the staff at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum continue to remain vigilant in light of the recent threat directed at Target and the mention of the date of the Oklahoma City bombing.”