STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused in a deadly Stillwater shooting has been denied bond.

In April, Stillwater police were called to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of South Main St.

Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight at a nearby business.

Officers say a fight broke out inside Headliners Barbershop and it continued in the business’ parking lot.

Authorities say 25-year-old Landon Aufleger got into a vehicle to leave the parking lot. At that point, officials say the other person involved in the fight opened fire on Aufleger’s vehicle.

Police say Aufleger’s car crashed about a block away. When officers arrived at the scene, they realized Aufleger was already dead.

“It was pretty chaotic just seeing the car and knowing that I won’t be talking to my son anymore,” Charles Bibbs, Aufleger’s father, told KFOR. “I really didn’t believe it.”

Landon Aufleger and his boys.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Darrin Joseph Bacchus for the killing.

“I don’t think he had a personal or any relationship with the guy at all,” said Bibbs.

Bacchus has been charged with one count of first-degree murder or first-degree manslaughter in the alternative.

Last week, a Payne County district judge denied bond for Bacchus.

His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 4, 2022.