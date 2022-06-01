MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A 26-year-old man suspected in a shooting that killed one person and wounded seven more at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma has been denied bond.

Skyler Buckner surrendered to law enforcement Sunday afternoon following the shooting earlier that day at the Memorial Day weekend event in Taft, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards says Buckner remains jailed after bond was denied Tuesday.

Formal arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

Edwards says he hasn’t determined what charges Buckner will face and is awaiting a police report.

He says he believes there may have been more than one shooter.

Buckner does not yet have an attorney.