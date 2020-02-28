Book sale raises almost $300,000 for metro Oklahoma libraries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans headed to the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds last weekend in order to get their hands on a few used books.

“Anywhere you go in here you’re going to find a title that’s going to get your attention,” says Beth Toland, volunteer coordinator for the 40th Friends of the Library Book Sale.

Toland was just one of a whole group of volunteers charged with organizing and displaying upwards of 800,000 books ahead of this huge, used book sale.

There might be fewer book stores out there these days, but Toland and others here would argue there is no shortage of books.

Paperbacks were just 50-cents, while most hardcover books were $1 at the sale.

Officials with the Friends of the Metropolitan Library System say the book sale raised over $297,000 in sales.

Organizers say that is an increase of $30,000 from last year's sale.

Proceeds of the sale are given in the form of grants to support libraries across the metro.