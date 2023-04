Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A bouncer is in critical condition after being shot outside a bar in southwest Oklahoma City, said OKC police.

According to police the shooting happened outside the Paloma Negra bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said security broke up a fight and kicked some people out. One of the people removed had a gun and shot the bouncer multiple times. The bouncer was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.