Live Now
25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of the Oklahoma City bombing

Bouquets laid in remembrance at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Saturday, staff of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum placed a fresh bouquet on each of the 168 chairs at the Memorial to honor and remember all who were killed.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum would not let an anniversary go by without honoring those who lost their lives 25 years ago as well as those who survived the day Oklahoma was changed forever.

The Memorial is asking all to share their remembrances on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #WeRemember. These posts will be shared on the front page of MemorialMuseum.com, showing the remarkable community response 25 years later.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter