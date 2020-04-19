Bouquets laid in remembrance at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Saturday, staff of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum placed a fresh bouquet on each of the 168 chairs at the Memorial to honor and remember all who were killed.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum would not let an anniversary go by without honoring those who lost their lives 25 years ago as well as those who survived the day Oklahoma was changed forever.

The Memorial is asking all to share their remembrances on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #WeRemember. These posts will be shared on the front page of MemorialMuseum.com, showing the remarkable community response 25 years later.