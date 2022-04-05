MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Boxes upon boxes of sensitive documents – including information like social security numbers, checking information, and cell phone numbers – were found inside an outdoor dumpster at a Midwest City apartment complex.

“I was like, ‘uh mom, I need you to look at this because I don’t know if this is supposed to be in here,'” said Kay Darwazeh, a daughter of a tenant at Huntington Place Apartments located at 1401 N. Midwest Blvd.

Darwazeh was throwing out trash for her mom at one of the complex’s dumpsters and was stunned to see it filled with dozens of boxes filled with documents that have sensitive info on them.

“I’m just like this looks weird,” she said. “I see full social security numbers, bank statements, ledgers, leases, and all these people’s information.”

In one box alone, KFOR found dozens of names, addresses, social security numbers, banking account and routing numbers, email addresses, and cell phone numbers.

The boxes had job applications, leases, resumes and copies of checks and driver licenses.

KFOR called the wife of one of the job applicants to tell her what was found.

“We never dreamed that something like that would happen, but he did apply for a maintenance job there,” she said. “I remember when he did it.”

She expressed shock, confusion, and anger that her husband’s social security number from a 2015 application for the complex was found in the dumpster.

“Something should be done,” she said. “I mean that’s people’s privileged information. I don’t think they should be allowed to get away with it, personally. I’m just shocked that they did something that careless. It’s horrible.”

KFOR spoke with the apartment’s management company Ghan and Cooper Multifamily. Kathleen Caldarera, regional director for the company, sent the following statement:

“My staff was clearing out old invoices and work orders from the previous companies’ maintenance shed. All sensitive documents should have been taken with the last [property manager] when the asset sold a few months ago. When we heard there was a complaint, we looked into the documents to be sure that we were not throwing away any sensitive documents, and pulling out any if we found! My staff is still working on this and we will be sure we deliver back to the last [property manager] any docs they may have forgotten, if sensitive! We under no circumstances want private information from our residents out and can assure you all of our documentation is online now to avoid this. Residents and potential residents now, never have to use a pen or paper! If they desire.”

Darwazeh believes all the papers should have been shredded, calling the dumpster “identity theft city.”

“I feel very disgusted and I feel like it’s very unprofessional,” she said. “It’s tasteless, because you’re messing with people’s livelihoods.”

A representative for a former property management company for Huntington Place Apartments, CStar Management, tells KFOR that all left-behind paperwork is the responsibility of the following management company.

Many CStar job applications with social security numbers were found in the dumpster.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said they haven’t gotten any calls about the document-filled dumpster, but he will be calling the apartment complex to speak to them about the situation.