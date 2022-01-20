Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard helps OKCPD fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Iconic boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard is in the corner of the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League’s fundraiser to help inner-city youngsters.

The Police Athletic League (PAL) will host OKC Charity Fight Night tonight – Thursday, Jan. 20 – at The Criterion as part of their Fight for Kids initiative, and the legendary Sugar Ray will be on hand to give his support.

Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase uniforms and equipment for Oklahoma City fifth and sixth graders who play Athletic League sports, including basketball, soccer, touch football, cheer and volleyball, according to Lt. Fernando Hernandez with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

PAL has raised money to help inner-city kids with their athletic endeavors for 31 years, and the Fight Night fundraiser has been held for around 13 years, according to Hernandez.

The fight card includes both boxing and mixed martial art matches. The event is sold out.

The annual event usually raises around $200,000, Hernandez said.

Leonard, an Olympic Gold Medalist who won several world championships in numerous weight classes from welterweight to light heavyweight, stopped by OKCPD on Thursday and posed for photos with officers and it was shared on Facebook. You can see those photos in the below gallery:

Courtesy OKCPD Facebook page.

