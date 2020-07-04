Boy Scouts commemorate Fourth of July by honoring Oklahoma City bombing victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This Fourth of July weekend is a solemn occasion for local Boy Scouts as they learn about the Oklahoma City Bombing while paying tribute to its victims.

The bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building occurred on April 19, 1995, long before these Boy Scouts were born.

But they are learning about that tragic day and paying their respect at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

“We put out some flags to honor the people…the people who died here,” said Nathan Pittser, a scout.

Pittser and his friends are part of the Last Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts.

Jonathan Still, their scout leader, wanted to share the history of the bombing with them while teaching them the importance of serving others.

“We want them to just have that sense of community, sense of service and a sense of just not forgetting the sacrifices that were made here,” Still said.

Those important lessons found their way into the hearts and minds of the Last Frontier Council…

“You know that you’re respecting people by honoring them,” said Shaarav Mapka, a scout.

…And gave them the kind of feeling that will inspire future good deeds.

“I felt special to do something nice,” said Christopher Miller, a scout.

Latest Stories