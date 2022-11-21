Gracious donors provide life-giving blood for Oklahomans who need it.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families can make a double impact during a dual fundraising drive and blood drive this week.

The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America, and Oklahoma Blood Institute are holding a dual fundraising and blood drive in five of OBI’s donor centers.

From Nov. 21 through Nov. 27, blood donors can say they are supporting the Scouts when they check in to earn a $10 donation for the fundraising drive.

OBI is providing the monetary contributions through the ‘Greater Good’ program.

“We are excited to help Scouts, and their families and supporters, fulfill their ‘Be Prepared’ motto as they help the blood supply and food pantries across our community,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

The designated OBI donor rooms to make this unique “double donation” are:

3904 S. Broadway, Suite 300, Edmond, OK 73013

211 S.W. “A” Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501

1004 24th Avenue, N.W., Norman, OK 73069

901 N. Lincoln, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

5105 N. Portland, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.

Blood donors will also receive a free limited edition holiday-themed t-shirt.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. Walk-ins are welcome.