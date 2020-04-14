Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County makes adjustments amid coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County has had to make adjustments during the coronavirus outbreak for safety reasons.

However, they’re still doing all they can to help the kids in the community.

“Walking around this building, it’s quiet and it’s peaceful; I hate that. I like a lot of noise and a bunch of kids running in here,” said Facility Director A. Jaye Johnson.

Johnson says before the pandemic they’d have more than 350 kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County daily.

Right now, it’s limited to a select group of kids, 5-12 years old, whose parents are fighting this ongoing battle.

“We are opening our doors to health care workers, first responders, core service workers,” Johnson said. “We know that they’re doing everything they can to try to put an end to this and their children – they need places to go.”

Health department employees are on hand daily to take the temperature of everyone who comes through the door.

The building is cleaned by staff daily and professionally sanitized once per week.

During their time, the kids focus on academic enrichment but staff members still worry about those who can’t come in.

“There’s so many things that kids can get themselves into trouble doing so I am concerned about that,” Johnson said. “I am concerned with education. Are the kids really pushing themselves to do their homework?”

They stay in contact via phone calls and text messages.

Nutrition is also a concern.

“Because we know that many of these kids, this was the meal that they depended on,” Johnson said.

Food is handed out at the club five days per week from 4-5 p.m.

Additionally, a fleet of buses is loaded up and taken to several schools to ensure more schools are fed.

“It’s really amazing to see the number of kids who walk up to our buses to get an evening meal and it hurts, but it’s a huge need and we have to do our part,” said Johnson.

Every club member is longing for that highly-anticipated welcome back.

“It hurts and I know that our kids are hurting right now,” said Johnson. “I wish there was more we could do.”

The buses with food are driven to Steed Elementary, Caesar Chavez, Santa Fe South and Lee Elementary.

For more information on signing up the child of a frontline fighter, head to this website.