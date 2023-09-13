OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County is warning people to watch out, saying kids are going door to door claiming it’s for the organization.

“We will never send our staff or our kids ever to go knock on doors, door to door, to ask for donations,” said Teena Belcik, President of Boys and Girls of Club Oklahoma County.

Belcik explained she was shocked when she was notified multiple times this week that children, appearing to represent the Boys and Girls Club, were selling candy bars in neighborhoods across the metro.

“We’ve gotten reports from the downtown area, from northwest Oklahoma City and from Edmond,” said Belcik.

Belcik explained this isn’t the first time she’s heard about the “fake sales.”

“It was really disappointing that someone would pretend to be affiliated with our organization,” said Belcik.

She said she has contacted law enforcement and now wants to warn the public.

“We don’t want this to happen to any other nonprofit organization or to anyone else,” added Belcik.

If you would like to donate to the Boys and Girls Club go to their website, or you’re always welcome to call.