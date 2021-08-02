Boys & Girls Club expanding afterschool programming in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is working to make sure that afterschool programming is available to all elementary students and select middle and high school students.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County is partnering with Oklahoma City Public Schools to extend access to afterschool club programming to students during the 2021-2022 school year.

“As a result of the pandemic, more families are struggling than ever before to find a safe place for their youth while adults complete their workday. It has long been a goal of ours to expand our after-school programming capacity, and our partnership with Oklahoma City Public Schools is making that dream a reality at a time when it’s needed most,” said BGCOKC President & CEO Teena Belcik. “BGCOKC goes far beyond simply being a safe place. Through our evidence-based programming, , academic enrichment, sports, activities and mentoring, we give our members the tools to succeed and become who they were meant to be.”

A combination of public and private funding allows for additional locations in the Oklahoma City metro that will serve approximately 2,500 more students.

“After the incredibly difficult year working families have suffered, this programming expansion provides a much-needed light for families,” said OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel. “The additional Club locations will relieve stress and uncertainty for countless parents by providing a safe environment for their children to connect, thrive and build skills to benefit them throughout their lives.”

For only $5 for the school year, BGCOKC provides programming after school and during school breaks in many areas, including:

Academic Enrichment

Sports Teams & Recreation

Arts & STEM Activities

Leadership & Volunteer Activities

Mental Health Support

Nutritious Meals

Special Interest Clubs Ballet Chess Karate Robotics Camera Club Creative Writing Photography.



Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County accepts students between the ages of 5 and 18-years-old, based on location.

Parents can enroll their youth today at bgcokc.org/join-a-club.

Enrollment is based on a first come, first served basis. If all member spots are filled, a waiting list will be established.

Programs are offered at the following locations, with programming and transportation options varying by site:

Adelaide Lee Elementary (K-4): 424 SW 29th St. in Oklahoma City

Britton Elementary (K-4): 1215 NW 95th St. in Oklahoma City

Coolidge Elementary (K-4): 5212 S. Villa Ave. in Oklahoma City

Crutcho Public Schools (K-8): 2401 N. Air Depot in Oklahoma City

Memorial Park (K-12): 3535 N. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City

NE Oklahoma City at Tabernacle Baptist Church (K-8; HS after hours): 1829 NE 36th St. in Oklahoma City

Santa Fe South Elementary (2-5): 5325 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City

Sequoyah (K-4): 2400 NW 36th St. in Oklahoma City

Steed Elementary School (K-5): 2118 Flannery Dr. in Midwest City

Telestar (K-6: 9521 NE 16th St. in Midwest City

Wilmont Place Baptist Church (K-8): 6440 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Oklahoma City

Woodson Park (K-4): 3629 S. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.