OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County (BGCOKC) received a $35,000 grant on June 1 from the Taco Bell Foundation to support more than 15,000 youth.

“K-MAC Enterprises, the local Taco Bell franchisee, is thrilled to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County,” Tina Reagan, CEO of K-MAC Enterprises, said. “Thanks to the generosity of our Taco Bell customers who participated in the Round Up program by rounding up their order total to the nearest dollar, the Taco Bell Foundation and K-MAC Enterprises are able to support the BGCOKC as they provide local youth with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life.”

The funds will go toward programs supporting youth education and career readiness.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County was one of 450+ youth-serving organizations that received a portion of the $15 million in Community Grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year.

A check presentation will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the BGCOKC Memorial Park Club location.