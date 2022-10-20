OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families in northeast Oklahoma City will now have a new center that will serve as a safe place to learn new interests.

The Boys & Girls Club in northeast Oklahoma City is the state’s first Best Buy Teen Tech Center. At the center, teens can learn about photography, augmented and virtual reality, digital media, 3-D design, and audio engineering.

“This is truly a historic occasion for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County,” said BGCOKC President & CEO Teena Belcik. “We are so excited to partner with Restore OKC to open this newly renovated facility that is complete with Oklahoma’s only Best Buy Teen Tech Center, powered by Jasco, and wonderful outdoor amenities. Our Northeast OKC Club will provide academic enrichment, STEAM activities, evidence-based programming, sports, mentoring and a wide variety of enrichment activities, setting our youth up for long-term success.”

Organizers say the center will connect youths to mentors, provide them to training opportunities, and post-secondary resources.

“We are proud to partner with the Boys & Girls Club to continue powering the Teen Tech Center mission of building brighter futures through tech,” said Andrea Wood, Best Buy’s vice president of social impact. “By giving teens in Oklahoma City access to technology, mentorship and other resources, we’re supporting them as they discover new passions and possibilities.”

The club is located at 3806 N Prospect Ave. in Oklahoma City.