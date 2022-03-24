OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A generous gift is going to make a big impact on children in Oklahoma County.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County has received a $2.5 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

Organizers say the donation is part of a $281 million gift to 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“We are extremely honored to be one of the 62 Clubs across the country selected by MacKenzie Scott and her team to receive this wonderful gift,” said Teena Belcik, BGCOKC President and CEO. “Her significant investment in our mission will help us continue to serve even more youth, as we support thousands of kids and teens in Oklahoma County on their journeys to great futures. On behalf of everyone at Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County, we want to express our deep appreciation to MacKenzie Scott for this transformational level of support.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County plays a significant role in the lives of more than 16,000 youth each year through its 15 locations.

The organization provides academic support, caring mentors, and essential skill-building programs after school and during the summer months. It also offers homework help, STEM learning, sports and recreation, the arts, academic enrichment, workforce development, and college and career planning.