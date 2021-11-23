Boys & Girls Clubs seeking donations to spread holiday cheer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is asking for the community’s help to spread a little bit of cheer this holiday season.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County are kicking off the annual Jolly Holiday Giveaway Drive, which will run through Dec. 6.

Organizers say donations to the event benefit more than 1,000 members of the Boys & Girls Clubs, many of whom are from low-income households.

“For some of the children we serve, the gift they receive through the Club is the only one they’ll have to open this year,” said Teena Belcik, BGOKC president and CEO. “Support from community members is vital in putting smiles on these kids’ faces and spreading extra joy during the holidays.”

The organization is requesting donations of gifts priced at $20 to $25 for children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Items can include baby dolls, action figures, craft kits, gift cards, and oversized sweaters.

A full list of needs is available online.

If you are interested in making a donation, contact Carly Johnson at cjohnson@bgcokc.org or 405-602-5712 to schedule a drop off time.