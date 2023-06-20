NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Weeks after a video showing a group of kids fighting in a park went viral on social media, the mother of the boy at the center of the incident could not get in touch with her son.

When she finally did, she said she was shocked to hear him describe yet another assault.

“When I called and spoke with the DHS directors, he said he had not been informed about the injury and told me to call and make a report to the abuse and neglect hotline, which I did,” said Maranda Smith.

The phone calls with both the DHS director and her son came nearly three weeks after a now viral series of videos that have been viewed collectively over a million times, showing several boys beating up on others, including Smith’s son.

Smith said she is grateful for the couple that recorded the incident on a cell phone.

In a previous interview with KFOR, she told the station if the video had not been posted, she may have never learned what was happening.

“[The woman who recorded the incident] says she watched [the boys] for almost twenty minutes, chasing my son. Finally he just stood and put his arms up and was begging him to stop, just stop. And there’s just staff standing around watching,” she said.

Those workers are from Oklahoma’s Children and Youth Coalition.

According to their website, the OKCYC provide residential and behavioral treatment to youth ages 13-18 years old.

The facility also claims to have served 462 youth in the custody of DHS and the Office of Juvenile Affairs in 2022.

Leanette Starman worked as a direct care lead shift supervisor at one of OKCYC’s facilities for several months.

She says while OKCYC claims to offer a wide range of therapies and help for kids, there are problems from the top down in the organization.

“They say you have to wait until they are a danger to themselves. That kid was clearly in danger so the fact that no one intervened is definitely a problem. I’ve seen kids thrown into walls, slammed into walls, and I’m not the only one. I’m just the only one not afraid to say anything. Nothing’s going to change. Unless it does,” she said.

Maranda now says she has concerns about other instances of abuse in the home.

She says she was told to report her concerns to the abuse and neglect hotline.

OKCYC has not commented on the incidents.

Oklahoma DHS released a statement, saying it investigates all reports of abuse, sex abuse, neglect or exploitation of a child in its custody:

“Child welfare investigations are confidential by state and federal statutes, so Oklahoma Human Services is unable to publicly discuss the details of any investigation with anyone who is not authorized by statute or permitted by an order of the court. In an investigation involving a child’s placement in a group home, an Office of Client Advocacy investigator initiates an investigation by making face-to-face contact with the child. Additional interviews and evidence may be collected based on the circumstances of each investigation. An OCA investigation of child abuse or neglect results in a written report, with findings, within 30-calendar days from the referral date.”