OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A brand-new recreation center is set to open to the public Monday after its grand opening this weekend.

It’s named in honor of the legendary Willa D. Johnson, the first Black woman to serve on the Oklahoma City city council. She was also a county commissioner.

Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony included Johnson’s family getting their first look inside.

“I know that she’s here today,” said Johnson’s son, Warren. “I want to thank each and every one of you, everybody that had something to do with erecting this structure for the community, for her community, for her family.”

The $17.5 million facility was funded by the Better Streets, Safer City Bond Issue that was approved in 2017 by voters.

It sits as a tribute to the trailblazer who served 14 years for Ward 7 on the Oklahoma City city council. She also served 11 years as a county commissioner.

Mayor David Holt said she was a pivotal part of the team when the Maps project passed the same year that she was elected in 1993.

“She was absolutely a part of turning this whole ship around,” Holt said. “Of turning Oklahoma City into a place where people believed in what it was doing.”

Before this, the city hadn’t built a multi-generational recreation center in 40 years, but now it has.

It’s nestled into the corner of NE 10th Street and Frederick Douglass Avenue.

The 38,000 square foot facility has a state-of-the-art swimming complex, a basketball gym, exercise gym, teaching kitchen and much more.

Something else you might notice inside is a mural titled “Freedom to Dream.”

It was created by 3 students from Johnson’s alma mater Douglass High School. It portrays Johnson encouraging the children in the mural to follow their dreams.

“Her legacy is going to continue to live on in this space and we are so excited that every time someone walks in this building, they will speak the name of Willa D. Johnson,” said current Oklahoma City city councilwoman Nikki Nice.

There is a community grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have a live DJ, vendors, events, center tours and free food.

The building will fully open to the public Monday.

According to the city website, its operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adult memberships range from $15 to $25 per month and memberships for youth are about $10 to $15 per month.