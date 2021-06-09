Braum’s Affair of the Heart bringing 350 vendors to State Fair Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families will be spending some time in the sun this weekend, vendors from across the area will be preparing for a popular event.

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart summer show is returning to the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds from June 11 through June 13.

Organizers say hundreds of vendors will be spread out across two buildings at the fairgrounds.

Officials say about 350 vendors will come from 19 states to sell their goods over the three days.

“The June 2020 show was thankfully the only show we had to cancel last year,” said founding owner Eleanor Blakeman. “Due to the fact that we’ve only offered the summer show once in 2019, we want to keep it to a manageable size to ensure we have enough shoppers that our vendors have a successful weekend and enough vendors that our shoppers find the variety they’ve come to expect from our shows.”

Show times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at the State Fair Park. Admission is $7, and each ticket is good for all three days.