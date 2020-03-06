Braum’s and Head Country BBQ team up for new spring menu items

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Spring is just around the corner, which means that you might be spending some time outdoors or in a local lake. While you’re enjoying the beautiful weather, you might want to stop for a quick bite to eat.

Now, a popular burger joint is teaming up with a barbecue company to add a few fan favorites to its menu.

Braum’s and Head Country are partnering together to bring the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwiches back to the menu.

Braum’s serves them with a generous helping of Head Country’s signature BBQ sauce, bacon, two slices of pepper jack cheese, pickles, and onions.

The meals will be available during the spring months before a new limited time only option is introduced.

Organizers say the Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad will now be offered as a permanent menu item.