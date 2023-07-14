OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ice Cream lovers unite!

July is National Ice Cream Month and Sunday the 16th is National Ice Cream Day.

According to NationalDay.com we have to give thanks to President Ronald Reagan, for National Ice Cream Day and Month!

This frozen treat day was started in 1984.

In celebration, Oklahoma-based Braum’s says it will have specials on many ice cream options.

Braum’s Cookie Sundaes. Image courtesy Braum’s.

Braum’s noted that it has also created four new fancy ice cream sundaes are also available for a limited-time including the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae, the M&M Cookie Sundae, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae and the Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae.

’