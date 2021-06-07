Braum’s launches online ordering for grocery pickup

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We all know the frustration of realizing that you forgot some items from your grocery list, but now a local ice cream store says it is here to help.

Braum’s is now rolling out a Fresh Market Online Order Pickup website and app.

Shoppers can place their grocery order via the Braum’s app or online ordering website and pick up their groceries in as little as 15 minutes.

“Our online ordering service and app are unique in the time aspect,” said Drew Braum, the company’s President & CEO. “No other grocery store offers a 15-minute turnaround, and we hope that this will allow our customers to shop with us more frequently.”

Braum’s Fresh Market is a fully stocked grocery store with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.

Customers can download the Braum’s app for free through the app store on their mobile device by searching for Braum’s. They can also utilize the online ordering website: orders.braums.com to shop. New customers can receive $5 off their first order when they use the code GET5 at checkout. It can only be used once per customer and is not valid for in-store purchases. The order minimum is $20 before applicable tax.