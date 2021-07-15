Braum’s offering 75 cent ice cream cones for National Ice Cream Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular ice cream store in Oklahoma is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a great deal.

On July 18, everyone can enjoy single dip ice cream cones for just 75 cents all day at all Braum’s locations.

Braum’s makes over 100 flavors of ice cream using fresh milk from Braum’s private dairy herd.

This summer, Braum’s has six new flavors and four new sundaes.

Sticky Bun – the ice cream version of the classic breakfast dessert with actual pieces of sticky bun in it

French Chocolate Macaroon – creamy chocolate with macaroon cookie pieces inside

White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – white chocolate flavored ice cream with chunks of strawberry and pound cake

Fried Caramel Toffee Pie – delicious caramel and toffee flavor with actual pie crust pieces

Cocoa Banana – light, creamy chocolate with a hint of banana flavor and pieces of pound cake

Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip – a favorite classic with mini chocolate chips added

Four Fancy Sundaes Featuring Four of the Ice Cream Flavors

French Chocolate Macaroon – served on macaroon cookies and topped with marshmallow topping, whipped cream and a cherry

Sticky Bun – served on vanilla Bundt Cakes, topped with caramel, whipped cream and a cherry

White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – served on vanilla Bundt cakes, topped with strawberry topping, whipped cream and a cherry

Cocoa Banana – served on chocolate Bundt cakes, topped with hot fudge, sliced bananas, whipped cream and a cherry.