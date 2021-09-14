Braum’s opens newest location in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Braum’s announced that it is opening a new metro location.

Braum’s is opening a new location on the southeast side of I-40 and Morgan Road in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

“This is a fantastic location for travelers to stop along I-40 and for the residents living on the south side of the interstate,” said Drew Braum, Braum’s President & CEO. “This brings our total stores to 299, with our 300th store opening later this month in Texas.”

The new location will host a grand opening celebration on Monday, Sept. 27 and it will run through Sunday, Oct. 3.

Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD TV, Beats headphones, a laptop computer, and free Braum’s food and merchandise.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, kids can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the store. Kids must be 15 or under and accompanies by a parent.

