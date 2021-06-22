Braum’s releases new spicy chicken sandwiches

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to heat up, a popular fast food restaurant is also bringing the heat with a new meal.

Braum’s announced that it is now offering spicy chicken sandwiches, served either original or club-style on a fresh sesame seed bun.

Original style comes with lettuce, tomato, and Braum’s sauce. Club style comes with lettuce, tomato, Braum’s sauce, crispy bacon, and American cheese.

“Spicy chicken fans are going to enjoy these sandwiches,” said Drew Braum, Braum’s President & CEO. “They have the perfect amount of heat combined with our Braum’s sauce that gives it a tangy, spicy finish.”

The sandwiches will only be around for a limited time.