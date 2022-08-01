OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.

Braum’s announced that it is opening its 307th store on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 2924 N.W. 150th St., just west of May Ave., in Oklahoma City.

“This is an excellent location and we have already started connecting with fellow community members in the area,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “We are so excited to be adding another location to serve northwest Oklahoma City.”

The new Braum’s store will host a grand opening celebration week, beginning on Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, or free food.

Organizers say you must go inside the store to receive the scratch-to-win cards. Supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, kids can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the store. Kids must be 15-years-old or under, and must be accompanied by a parent. The offer is not available through the drive-thru.