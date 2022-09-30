BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A new fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Blanchard.

Braum’s is opening a new location on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1501 E. Veterans Memorial Highway in Blanchard.

The store features a large Fresh Market, which offers a wide variety of fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

Guests can also use double drive-thru lanes, which accommodate more orders and traffic.

“We are thrilled to finally be in Blanchard and look forward to serving this great community,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO.

The new Braum’s store will host a grand opening celebration week, beginning Monday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, and free Braum’s food and merchandise.

Organizers say customers must go inside the store to receive the scratch-to-win cards.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, kids can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the store.