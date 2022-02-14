ELGIN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community will soon have a new place to enjoy fresh ice cream and burgers.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Braum’s will open its 303rd store at 7374 US Hwy 277 in Elgin.

“The location of the Elgin store is perfect because it is right off the turnpike,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “It also brings Braum’s into an area that we have surrounding stores nearby.”

The new store will host a grand opening celebration beginning on Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 6. Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD television, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, and free food.

Supplies are limited and cards will be handed out to customers who go inside the store on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Saturday, March 5, kids 15-years-old and under can get a free single dip ice cream from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the store. The offer is not available in the drive-thru, and children must be accompanied by a parent.