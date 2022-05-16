OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents near Mustang will soon have a locally-owned fast-food restaurant closer to home.

Braum’s announced that it will open it’s newest store, located at Hwy 152 and S.W. 59th St., on Tuesday, May 17.

“We are excited to be opening another Oklahoma City store for all of our loyal customers in the area, ” said Drew Braum, Braum’s President & CEO.

The new Braum’s store will host a grand opening celebration on May 30 through June 5. Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD TV, Beats headphones, a laptop computer, and free food.

Organizers say you must go inside to receive a scratch-to-win card.

On Saturday, June 4, kids can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the store.