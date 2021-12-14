Braum’s to open newest location in Yukon

Braum's

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular restaurant and ice cream shop announced that it is opening another store in the metro.

Braum’s is opening a new location at 3001 S. Sara Rd. in Yukon on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Officials say the new location will feature a large fresh market with over 1,600 square feet of products, a large indoor seating area, plus an outdoor covered patio.

“When we first started envisioning this location, we wanted something that stood out and allowed us to offer customers a beautiful store that provided an exceptional customer experience,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO of the company. “Our vision became a reality in Wolfforth, and we are excited to now offer this new layout in Yukon.”

The new location will host a grand opening celebration week, beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 9. Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, and free food.

Supplies are limited and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Jan. 8, kids can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the store.

