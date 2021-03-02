Braum’s to release new burger this spring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma says a new addition is coming to the menu.

Braum’s is introducing the new Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger.

Organizers say the cheeseburger features a dollop of pimento cheese on a hamburger topped with hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, and mayo.

“We always look for ways to incorporate different Braum’s items into new burgers, sandwiches and even ice cream,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “Our Pimento Cheese is the perfect item to spruce up a burger and sandwich, which is one of the reasons that we wanted to feature it on our new offerings. It will give our customers the chance to taste something unique to Braum’s that they can also purchase from the Fresh Market.”

The Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwiches will be available during the spring months before another promotional burger is released later in the year.