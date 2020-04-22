Breakdown of Oklahoma’s ‘Open Up and Recover Safely’ plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For weeks, state leaders have been working on a plan to reopen non-essential businesses in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that Oklahoma is flattening the curve on COVID-19 cases. As a result, state officials have come up with a plan to reopen Oklahoma in several phases.

“From the beginning it has been my intent to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans, especially our vulnerable populations, and mitigate the impact to Oklahoma’s economy and get Oklahomans safely back to work,” said Gov. Stitt. “We have put together a group of industry professionals from across our state, and they have been working with my Governor’s Solution Task Force and our health advisors to develop a way to get back open safely. As we begin to responsibly implement this measured response, we will continue to prioritize the safety of Oklahomans and base all decisions on the data in our state.”

Officials say that employers should consider developing policies for temperature checks, sanitation, use and disinfection of common areas, and business travel. Also, employers should not allow people to physically return to work and should consider implementing flexible sick leave and supportive policies and practices.

Phase One

Beginning April 24, the following businesses can reopen for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation protocols:

Hair salons

Barbershops

Spas

Nail salons

Pet groomers

State parks and outdoor recreation should be reopened.

At the same time, officials say employers should create a plan to bring employees back to work in phases, close common areas and enforce social distancing protocols.

Also, businesses are encouraged to honor requests of personnel who are members of a vulnerable population for special accommodations.

Beginning May 1, the following businesses can reopen:

Restaurants

Entertainment venues

Movie theaters

Sporting venues

Gyms

Places of worship

Tattoo parlors.

Officials say businesses should adhere social distancing and sanitation protocols. Places of worship should leave every other row or pew open and adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Phase Two

Once hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level for 14 more days, the state will move to phase two.

Officials say residents should avoid socializing in groups, but may consider resuming non-essential travel.

Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Authorities say visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited, but funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing guidelines.

Also, bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy. Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen as well.

Phase Three

Once hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level statewide for 14 more days, phase three will apply.

At that time, employers can resume unrestricted staffing at worksites, and summer camps can open.

However, visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited.

Read the entire document from the Governor: