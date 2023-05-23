OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lawmakers reveal details of the budget that will be close to $13 billion, with just days left until the end of session.

Democrats have been arguing that the process was secretive and delayed, giving them little time to review the entire budget.

“There have been quite a few revisions up to today so that’s pretty frustrating when you’re trying to prepare to vote on a 13 billion dollar budget,” said Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-OKC.

Unveiled at the House Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget meeting, the general appropriations totaled $12.9 billion.

Here is the full budget breakdown:

With record savings, the state is investing heavily in education and health care.

Each category will get a 20 percent increase in funding from last year.

House Budget Vice Chair Ryan Martinez said “it’s the best budget in state history.”

“As good as this budget is, I’m just going to say it if you can’t if you can’t vote yes on this budget you’ll probably never vote yes on a budget,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond.

When looking at General Government, many budgets are flat.

That includes the Governor’s Office, the State Auditor’s Office, the Ethics Commission and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson is disappointed in flat budgets, considering the record state savings.

“A flat budget is essentially a cut. All of us are dealing with inflation. It’s not just us individually,” said Munson.

One program that did get clear bipartisan support was 6 weeks of paid maternity leave for state employees.

Those employed for at least two years would qualify.

It would cost the state $3 million, but there appears to be flexibility to add more if necessary.

Lawmakers plan to get the budget on the Governor’s desk by Friday.

This process is taking place in a concurrent special session because of how close lawmakers are to Sine Die, the constitutional date that adjourns regular session.

If Governor Stitt decides to veto some of the budget, the special session allows lawmakers to come back some time in June to complete veto overrides.