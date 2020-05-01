Brewers association plans quarantine- style festival for Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The annual Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma could have just canceled their annual beer festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, they are creating a virtual summit featuring breweries from around the country.
How is a tasting festival supposed to work online?
Oklahoma breweries are offering their beers in kits so you can taste test while at home.
Participants can buy a beer kit, pick it up, and on May 15 watch online while drinking a cold craft beer made in Oklahoma.