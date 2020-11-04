Bricktown businesses encourage workers, students to take part in ‘Bricktown Break’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need to get out of the house for a break from the elections, businesses in Bricktown say they are hosting a special event.

Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership and the Bricktown Association are teaming up for the ‘Bricktown Break’ on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say they are encouraging downtown workers and virtual school families to set aside time to stroll through Bricktown.

Bricktown will be offering family-friendly activities, street performances, and outdoor yoga to provide a safe environment to ditch the screen and enjoy time together

FOOD + DRINK

All About Cha: 15% off your order, excluding retail

Brickopolis: Happy Hour from 3-7p ($2.50 domestic drafts, $3 well shots) Buy $5, Get $5 Free FUN Card. Plus, receive a FREE $5 Game Card with purchase of a Bricktown Water Taxi Ride – even better treat – each ride purchased gets one!

Charleston’s Restaurant: Social Hour menu from 3-6pm. Cocktails, wine, and beer between $4-7, appetizers between $5-10

HeyDay: Kids Eat FREE all day with the purchase of an adult entrée (for kids 12 & under, dine-in only; up to two kids’ meals per adult entrée purchase. It’s Happy Hour from 3-7pm so you can enjoy delicious discounted appetizers and amazing drink specials!

Landing Coffee Company: Order a drink on the Fall drink specials menu and receive one free cookie of choice!

(limit 2 cookies per transaction). All kid-sized hot chocolate is $2 all day!

Marble Slab Creamery: 10% off

Melting Pot: Happy Hour Meltdown at Melting Pot, Weekdays from 3-6pm

Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse: Free kids’ meal (12 and under) with purchase of 2 entrees from 5-9pm

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Chill with a margarita from Fuzzy’s

Put A Cork In It: Free wine tasting of up to 8 wines 3-7pm

Toby Keith’s I Love this Bar & Grill: Happy Hour from 3-7pm

SHOP + SEE + DO

Brickleball; Bricktown Pickleball: Come check out the location of the soon to be indoor Pickleball courts! Located in the parking garage at 9 East Main Street. Opening soon!

Bricktown Candy Company: Free game play on video and pinball games in the arcade

HeyDay: Bowling at HeyDay includes a complimentary shoe rental with bowling lane purchase (up to six pairs per lane purchase). Play SINGO from 7-9 pm and win prizes! Enjoy discounted appetizers & drink specials while you play.

Michael King, Street Magician: 3-6pm Brickopolis, canal level

OKC Dodger’s Mascots Brooklyn & Brix: 4:30-5:30pm will be strolling through Bricktown

Painted Door: 20% off entire store, 75% clearance items. Okie Snokie sno cones out front!

FREE Outdoor Yoga class: 5-6pm Free outdoor yoga class hosted by Lensey Fauks with New Angle Yoga, located at the Sonic Stage. Bring your own mat.

YOU ARE HERE PERFORMANCES – 3-6PM

Al Bostick, Modern Day Griot, Sandridge Bridge

Gregory II, Poetry & Chill, Bricktown Parklet

The Groovemeant Community, Streetdancing, Lower Bricktown Fountain Plaza

Angel Little, Life-Giving Artsmith, corner of Mickey Mantle and Reno

Molly O’Connor, Dr. Molliver (Performance Art), Canal Overlook

