Bricktown businesses hosting free ‘Brick-or-Treat’ event before Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t wait for Halloween, the Bricktown Association is getting ready for an early night of trick-or-treating.

The Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership will host the seventh annual Brick-or-Treat Halloween festival for kids in costume on Monday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parents or guardians are invited to bring their children to Bricktown to trick-or-treat at over 35 participating businesses.

Participants can start at Mickey Mantle Plaza of the Bricktown Ballpark where attendees can pick up an event map listing candy stops and programming throughout the district.

Participating businesses include:

Abuelo’s

ACM@UCO

All About Cha Bricktown

American Banjo Museum

Bass Pro Shops

Brickopolis Entertainment

Bricktown Candy Co.

Bricktown Garage

Bricktown Water Taxi

Charleston’s Restaurant

Earl’s Rib Palace

Exhibit C Gallery

Family Expectations

Federal Corporation

Fuzzy Taco Shop

Hampton Inn

Hilton Garden Inn

Holiday Inn Express

Homewood Suites

Hyatt Place Bricktown

Insured Aircraft Title Service

Johnson & Associates

Landing Coffee Co

OKC Melting Pot

Oklahoma City Dodgers

Old Spaghetti Factory

Painted Door Gift Boutique

Parrish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers

Pearl’s Crabtown

Police Athletic League

Revolutions

Steelyard

The Bridge Bricktown

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar

TRUE Dads

Yucatan Taco Stand.

The event is free and open to the public. Trick-or-treaters must be 14 and under and be in costume to receive candy or free gifts.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own candy bags to collect treats.