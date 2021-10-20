Bricktown businesses hosting free ‘Brick-or-Treat’ event before Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t wait for Halloween, the Bricktown Association is getting ready for an early night of trick-or-treating.
The Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership will host the seventh annual Brick-or-Treat Halloween festival for kids in costume on Monday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Parents or guardians are invited to bring their children to Bricktown to trick-or-treat at over 35 participating businesses.
Participants can start at Mickey Mantle Plaza of the Bricktown Ballpark where attendees can pick up an event map listing candy stops and programming throughout the district.
Participating businesses include:
- Abuelo’s
- ACM@UCO
- All About Cha Bricktown
- American Banjo Museum
- Bass Pro Shops
- Brickopolis Entertainment
- Bricktown Candy Co.
- Bricktown Garage
- Bricktown Water Taxi
- Charleston’s Restaurant
- Earl’s Rib Palace
- Exhibit C Gallery
- Family Expectations
- Federal Corporation
- Fuzzy Taco Shop
- Hampton Inn
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Holiday Inn Express
- Homewood Suites
- Hyatt Place Bricktown
- Insured Aircraft Title Service
- Johnson & Associates
- Landing Coffee Co
- OKC Melting Pot
- Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Old Spaghetti Factory
- Painted Door Gift Boutique
- Parrish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers
- Pearl’s Crabtown
- Police Athletic League
- Revolutions
- Steelyard
- The Bridge Bricktown
- Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar
- TRUE Dads
- Yucatan Taco Stand.
The event is free and open to the public. Trick-or-treaters must be 14 and under and be in costume to receive candy or free gifts.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own candy bags to collect treats.