Bricktown Ice Rink set to open in early December

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While Thanksgiving is just weeks away, many families are already gearing up for Christmas.
In Bricktown, the Oklahoma City Tree Lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27 to kick off the holiday season.
A few days later, pick up some skates and head to the Bricktown Ice Rink to get in the Christmas spirit.
The Bricktown Ice Rink announced that it will open on Dec. 4 through Jan. 17 on The Canal.
Organizers say guests can skate under the stars and enjoy live DJs and light shows each night.
Officials say social distancing measures will be in place and will be monitored closely.
