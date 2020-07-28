Bricktown OKC postpones family fun fair until 2021 amid ongoing pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases spiked across the state this past weekend, organizers of a family fun fair said they have decided to postpone their event.

Bricktown OKC was originally planning to host a free family fun fair for this coming weekend.

However, many people around Oklahoma City expressed concerns about the safety of the fair in the midst of a global pandemic.

One person wrote on Twitter, “This doesn’t seem like a particularly good idea in the middle of a worsening pandemic.”

Another twitter user wrote, “Rebranded: CovidTown Family Fun Fair!! (Come for the Rides and Attractions – leave with Covid-19. Fun for ALL ages, but a SPECIAL TREAT FOR SENIORS!)”

However, other people KFOR spoke with were in support of the event.

“I think it’s a good idea. They’re outdoors. Use their common sense. I think we got too much fear going on,” Charlotte Etchison told KFOR.

“I think it should be alright as long as you’re outside,” Misty Stewart said.

The event’s operator told KFOR they were planning to have precautions in place, including sanitizing stations and all employees would wear masks and gloves.

At the time, masks were to be encouraged but not required.

Even with the precautions in place, health experts warned of the risks.

“Any time you bring crowds of people together in close circumstances, particularly if they’re not wearing masks, you increase the risk that one person can infect another,” OU Medicine’s Dr. Dale Bratzler said.

On Tuesday, Bricktown OKC announced that it had decided to postpone the fair until 2021.

LATEST STORIES: