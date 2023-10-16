OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family-friendly fall event is returning for its ninth year.

According to the Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership, Brick-or-Treat 2023 is set for Monday, October 23, from 4-7 p.m.

Brick-or-treat 2023. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

The event is free and includes more than 50 candy shops for trick-or-treaters to visit. The center of the event will be at Mickey Mantle Plaza of the Bricktown Ballpark, 2 S. Mickey Mantle Drive.

There, visitors can grab an event map showing where to find of the candy stops as well as programming information.

Brick-or-Treat. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. Brick-or-Treat. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. Brick-or-Treat. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

Officials say attendees can look forward to programming like:

Fire show by the Inspyral Circus

Visits from the OKC Dodgers mascots

Performance by the Thunder Drummers

Photo ops with the Sanderson Sisters, Gamora and Starlord from Guardians of the Galaxy and the Ghostbusters

Music

Inflatables

Brick-or-treat Sanderson Sisters. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. Brick-or-treat Thunder Drummers. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. Brick-or-Treat. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

Brick-or-Treat is open to all, but trick-or-treaters must be younger than 14 and in a costume, or with a parent or guardian. Trick-or-treaters are also encouraged to bring their own candy bags.

To learn more, visit welcometobricktown.com/brick-or-treat/.