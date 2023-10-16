OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family-friendly fall event is returning for its ninth year.

According to the Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership, Brick-or-Treat 2023 is set for Monday, October 23, from 4-7 p.m.

Brick-or-treat 2023 flyer
Brick-or-treat 2023. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

The event is free and includes more than 50 candy shops for trick-or-treaters to visit. The center of the event will be at Mickey Mantle Plaza of the Bricktown Ballpark, 2 S. Mickey Mantle Drive.

There, visitors can grab an event map showing where to find of the candy stops as well as programming information.

Brick-or-Treat. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.
Brick-or-Treat. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.
Brick-or-Treat. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

Officials say attendees can look forward to programming like:

  • Fire show by the Inspyral Circus
  • Visits from the OKC Dodgers mascots
  • Performance by the Thunder Drummers
  • Photo ops with the Sanderson Sisters, Gamora and Starlord from Guardians of the Galaxy and the Ghostbusters
  • Music
  • Inflatables
Brick-or-treat Sanderson Sisters. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.
Brick-or-treat Thunder Drummers. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.
Brick-or-Treat. Image courtesy Bricktown Association & Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

Brick-or-Treat is open to all, but trick-or-treaters must be younger than 14 and in a costume, or with a parent or guardian. Trick-or-treaters are also encouraged to bring their own candy bags.

To learn more, visit welcometobricktown.com/brick-or-treat/.