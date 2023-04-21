COLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Calling the last 24 hours an emotional rollercoaster for the future Mr. and Mrs. Simpson would be an understatement.

“It was crazy, like mind boggling,” said Preston Simpson, Morgan Kendrick’s fiancé. “All the plans made and how much time people have put into this, just to watch it get washed away.”

Around noon Wednesday, the couple loaded everything they needed for their wedding, scheduled for Saturday, into their dream venue, Scissortail Silos in Cole.

“We took my dress, all of our decorations, personalized items that I had made for our loved ones,” said Kendrick. “It was pretty much everything that we had accumulated over the eight months of getting this together for our wedding.”

However, last night’s tornado literally shredded their months of planning in a matter of seconds, turning the gorgeous venue into a pile of rubble.

“It was very devastating,” said Simpson.

But perhaps not so surprisingly, the couple said an outpouring of Oklahomans have stepped up to help them save their big day.

“They had reached out about their venues, people offering me their dresses, decorations, arches, balloons,” said Kendrick. “It was unbelievable.”

Ultimately they chose to go with the Harn Homestead for their new venue. According to Kendrick, they offered it free of charge.

The wedding is still set for Saturday.

This morning, Kendrick was fortunately able to salvage her wedding dress out of the debris. She says whether it’s stained or not, she’s wearing it.

“Because it tells a story and it’s my own wedding dress,” said Kendrick. “I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Although that moment is going to look a little different than planned, the couple says they couldn’t be more grateful.

“To see the goodness in people,” said Simpson. “It speaks a lot louder than they think.”