Bridge rehabilitation to cause delays along Broadway Extension

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy highway can expect delays during their morning commute on Tuesday due to construction.
Southbound US-77/ Broadway Extension will be narrowed to two lanes at N.E. 122nd St. from 8 a.m. on Tuesday until further notice for bridge rehabilitation.
Drivers should expect delays and should plan for extra travel time.
