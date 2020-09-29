Bridge rehabilitation to cause delays along Broadway Extension

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy highway can expect delays during their morning commute on Tuesday due to construction.

Southbound US-77/ Broadway Extension will be narrowed to two lanes at N.E. 122nd St. from 8 a.m. on Tuesday until further notice for bridge rehabilitation.

Drivers should expect delays and should plan for extra travel time.

