OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Bright Health plans will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country, including Oklahoma.

Bright Health offered individual and family plans, as well as a Medicare option through Oklahoma’s ACA marketplace.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) said about 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties will be impacted by this decision.

“They notified us, I believe it was April or May, that they were going to be leaving Oklahoma. They just didn’t have enough of a base here, as they did in other states ” said Oklahoma Insurance Department Commissioner Glen Mulready.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department is responsible for the education and protection of the insurance-buying public and for oversight of the insurance industry in the state.

Currently enrolled members should have received a letter from Bright Health informing them of the company’s exit earlier this year.

Mulready said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will move all Bright Health memberships to other companies in the Oklahoma ACA Market through automatic enrollment effective January 1, 2023.

But while there are several other options for insurance, Commissioner Mulready stressed that not all are available, statewide.

“”It’s important [to] look and see exactly where[the other options are, where they have services, [and] what counties [they’re in].”

In a release, the insurance group said it would continue to offer coverage for customers through the end of the year.

“Bright HealthCare will continue to meet its obligations and service impacted members for the remainder of plan year 2022 and will work to support all impacted members in the move to new plans.” Bright Health Group, Inc.

However, the move comes as many in the state and around the country are already burdened by rising costs; on average monthly insurance rates are expected to rise about nine percent for 2023, according to independent guide healthinsurance.org



Mulready said there are options for current Bright Health enrollees who want to search for another plan.

“We’ve got options [and] if they choose to, they can they can go on and online and enroll in a different plan,” he added.

Enrollees with questions can contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit the website at www.oid.ok.gov.