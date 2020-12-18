Bristow man wins $1,000 a day for life playing Oklahoma Lottery

BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – A Bristow man is now Oklahoma’s 65th millionaire.

The man, identified as Jeremiah, stopped by Coop’s Stop N Shop in Bristow on Dec. 3 and bought a Lucky for Life ticket for $2.

Amazingly, he matched all five white balls and the Lucky Ball, making him the top prize winner of $1,000 a day for life, which is a guaranteed $5.75 million payout.

When he checked his ticket online, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. He called the lottery office.

After the winning numbers were read back to him, he said, “Um, I think I matched those.”

Jeremiah says he plans to use the money to pay off some debt and buy himself a new sports car.

Jeremiah’s prize makes him the 65th Oklahoma Lottery winner of $1 million or more. Amazingly, Oklahoma’s 66th millionaire was created just 48 hours later when the winning ticket for Lotto America’s $3.5 million Jackpot was sold in Woodward.