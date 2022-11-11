OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 300 hundred kids at Britton Elementary will feel a whole lot warmer during the winter season this year.

The students received a brand new winter coat that they each got the opportunity to pick out themselves.

All of the coats were provided by The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation’s “Coat-A-Kid” program. Community partners with the program also donated more than $1,000 thousand dollars to provide the district with just over 6,000 coats for the kids to call their very own.

Oklahoma School Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel says, “These are kids that are not just getting replacement coats, for old coats. Many of these kids don’t have any coats at all. So this is that first coat that they get.”

Currently, nearly 90% of Oklahoma City students live at or below the poverty line.

Coat-A-Kid continues to provide just one of the many resources kids need in staying focused in the classroom and work with their peers in warmth.

School officials say it’s the generous gestures of others that help kids who are most at risk keep smiling and dancing their way to class.

Although, Coat-A-Kid program is over for this year, the foundation raises money year-round. To donate and learn more information go here.