Broadway star becomes ‘artist in residence’ at Oklahoma City University

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Broadway star will soon be making her way back to the Sooner State to help students at her alma mater.

Kristin Chenoweth has accepted an appointment as an ‘artist in residence’ at Oklahoma City University, beginning in April.

The Tony and Emmy Award winner will be in residence at the Wanda L. Bass School of Music at OCU for at least one semester.

“This is a continuing appointment and will be in place for the foreseeable future. Should her schedule permit, she may be on campus more than twice a year. We are thrilled she will be working with students in masterclasses, lessons and workshops, and leading ongoing conversations on the business of Broadway and Hollywood. Formalizing our long-standing relationship with Kristin is a major step for the music school and for all of the performing arts at Oklahoma City University,” said Mark Parker, dean of the Bass School of Music.

OCU was named to Playbill’s 2018-19 and 2019-20 ‘Big Ten’ list of the Top 10 collegiate training grounds for Broadway performers.

Chenoweth earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance at OCU and made her Broadway debut in 1997. She won a Tony Award for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and was nominated for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked.”

Chenoweth was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2010 and into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

“The transition from school to professional career is made smoother when you know what to expect, what’s needed, and what is current in the business of arts and entertainment,” Parker said. “Kristin, like many of our successful alumni, has been so generous in returning to campus to share knowledge and insights. What makes this formal arrangement as artist in residence so exciting is her commitment to the school and our students in a regular, recurring teaching role. Her effect on our next generation of performers will resonate for years to come.”