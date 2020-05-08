Broadway veterans to host masterclass session with local Oklahoma theatre

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A pair of Broadway veterans has teamed up with a local community theater to host a live question and answer session on Zoom.

Lawton Community Theatre has teamed up with Broadway veterans Jacquelyn Piro Donovan and Peter Donovan to host the live Zoom Q&A session masterclass.

“We’re honored that these two talented and seasoned professionals would reach out to us and be so generous in these hard times,” said Chance Harmon, LCT executive director. “We think this is a wonderful opportunity not just for LCT, but for anyone in the theatre community in the state of Oklahoma.”

The cost is $15 per participant with all proceeds going to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The masterclass will take place at 6 p.m. on May 18 via Zoom.

Jacquelyn Piro Donovan holds the distinction of portraying both Cosette and Fantine in the original company of “Les Miserables,” the only actor in Broadway history to do so. She originated the role of Cosette in the Third National and San Francisco Companies, later reprised the role for her Broadway debut, and in 1996, and most recently 2002, returned to Broadway as Fantine. Well known to theatre audiences across the country, Jacquelyn has starred as The Wicked Witch in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s version of “The Wizard of Oz,” Mama Who in Broadway’s “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” Betty Schaefer opposite Petula Clark in “Sunset Boulevard,” Lily in the Tony award winning “The Secret Garden,” Susan Lawrence in Maltby/Shire’s “Big,” and as Ellen in “Miss Saigon;” a role she later recreated on Broadway.

Peter Donovan has been working in IATSE Local One’s jurisdiction since 1993, and a member since 1997. Original Broadway Productions include “Chicago,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “700 Sundays Starring Billy Crystal,” “Coram Boy,” “Billy Elliot,” “Hairspray,” “Movin’ Out,” “The Wedding Singer,” “A Chorus Line,” “Dance of the Vampires,” “Farnsworth Invention,” “Cat On a Hot Tin Roof,” “Deuce,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Tommy,” “Scarlet Pimpernel,” “Civil War,” and “High Fidelity” to name a few. Throughout his career he’s been involved in over a dozen theater renovations and restorations. As an ETCP certified electrician and an instructor for Local One’s training program, he is delighted to help train and usher in the next generation of stage technicians. He currently works for the Shubert Organization as the Master Electrician of the Majestic Theater where “The Phantom of the Opera” plays. He is a member of the IATSE’s Craft Advancement Program and a mentor in the Theater Workforce Development program developed by Roundabout Theater Company and the IATSE.

“Jacquelyn and Peter Donovan have so much talent, knowledge, and insight to offer,” Harmon said. “I can’t wait to hear what they have to share. This is the stuff you won’t find in the textbooks.

To register for the LCT masterclass, go to www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com. For questions, email director@lctok.com.