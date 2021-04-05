Brockway Center – a building more than one century old in Oklahoma City added to National Register of Historic Places

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Brockway Center – a building more than one century old – served as the meeting place for the Oklahoma City Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs for 50 years.

Over time – ownership changed hands – and years later – demolition was on the horizon.

“It was so close it was not even funny,” Werneke said.

It was a plan City Councilwoman Nikki Nice opposed.

“As soon as I announced the resolution, I got a lot of different phone calls from people I had never met and they immediately went to work,” Nice said.

Activists, preservationists and leaders like Nice came together – and eventually the owners reached an agreement with the Oklahoma City Redevelopment Authority – which purchased the Brockway Center for $400,000.

Local historians applied – and this year it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

While that doesn’t guarantee it is permanently saved – it helps

“What a National Register designation does though, is tell the world, hey this place matters,” said historian Matthew Pearce. “This place is significant.”

This year is the 110th anniversary of the federation and April is International Black Women’s History Month.

Nice says this is the perfect celebration – to honor the work of community leaders once housed in this building.

“I know their history will continue to move on,” she said.

It’s not clear just yet what the building’s future holds.