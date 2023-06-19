BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating alongside the FBI after a girl died from suspected child abuse injuries.

The investigation began at a local medical facility on June 16, 2023, regarding child abuse allegations.

Unfortunately, the child succumbed to her injuries on June 18, 2023.

Broken Arrow Police have since arrested 20-year-old Thomas E. Ivy for First Degree Murder – Death of a Child by Injuring/Torturing/Maiming and Domestic Assault and Battery.

Investigators say Ivy has been in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

Ivy is being held without bond.

The FBI was called in due to the crime occurring on tribal land.

No other information is available at this time.